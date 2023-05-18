Friends Like These collaborates with Millie Mackintosh

British brand Friends Like These has launched a collaboration with Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh for spring/summer 2023.

The 25-piece womenswear collection, co-designed by Mackintosh, offers versatility with relaxed and flattering silhouettes in complementary colour palettes and statement prints, explains the brand in the press release.

The debut line places a focus on occasion dresses, offering a range of options from a polka dot halterneck dress with a flattering silhouette and soft belt to accentuate the waist to dresses with meadow-inspired motifs and romantic detailing such as ruffles and billowing sleeves.

Image: Friends Like These; Millie Mackintosh x Friends Like These

Highlights include a mellow yellow cold shoulder maxi dress with a gold foil print, a cobalt blue ruffle maxi dress with tiered detailing and an open back, and a zebra print midi dress.

Intricate cutwork is another key theme from the collection, with broderie blouses with puff sleeves and a bright pink all-over broderie sweetheart midi dress, as well as elevated tailoring, including a tailored shorts suit in white.

The Millie Mackintosh x Friends Like These collection is available exclusively online at Next.co.uk and on all Next international websites.