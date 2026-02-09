From fur collars to bow details: Key trends at Seoul Fashion Week AW26

Seoul Fashion Week wrapped up its autumn/winter 2026 edition over the weekend, marking the end of a season defined by extravagance and experimentation. Held from February 3 to 8 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the event showcased 24 brands, 15 of which hosted runway presentations.

The collections served as explorations of contrasts, emphasising core themes like material innovation, deconstruction, and the modernisation of classic design values. Here we explore several key trends that stood out during the week.

Fur collared

John & 3:21, Doucan, and Greedilous / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dramatic fur collars defined the necklines of tailored outerwear, emerging as a signature element of Seoul’s AW26 season. This striking detail was often heightened by the incorporation of floral and paisley prints, frequently seen on lavish co-ord sets.

Peek-a-boo sleeving

Hannah Shin, Sling Stone, and Mmam / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

For many, sleeves were often presented as simply an alternative detail, with slits running up the arm to create cape-like silhouettes. This effect, while predominantly featured on sharp suiting, also appeared in outerwear such as raincoats, where arm protection became optional.

Chanel-esque

Kwak Hyun Joo Collection, Greedilous, and Münn / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tweed appeared in a range of styles, from traditional houndstooth to more linear patterns. Some designs offered an oversized, modern twist on Chanel’s recognisable signature tweed blazer. Other, more contemporary iterations featured panel detailing and varied clasps.

Discombobulated

Mmam, Kwak Hyun Joo Collection, and Daily Mirror / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Upside down and inside out, suiting for womenswear underwent a transformation this season. Pieces were inverted, sometimes completely, to expose inner linings and care labels. Furthermore, unconventional necklines were created in items that appeared back-to-front, utilising what would traditionally be the collar.

Duffel details

Münn, Greedilous, and Sling Stone / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The toggle closure, typically synonymous with the duffel coat, emerged as a notable detail across a range of outerwear on this season’s runways. Applied to everything from fluffy cropped jackets to blazer coats, the rope fastening proved a popular choice, sometimes acting as a bold statement piece through the use of contrasting colours.

Scrappy sweaters

Caruso, Adlielos, and Mmam / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This season, deterioration was elevated to a beauty statement, particularly in knitwear, which frequently appeared in ramshackle, almost disintegrating forms. Cardigans made of partially laddered wool looked as if they were on the verge of breaking apart, with some pieces appearing nearly threadbare. In more extreme cases, the original structure of a standard sweater was almost completely lost, transforming the garment into something entirely new.

Bows in all the right places

Daily Mirror, Caruso, and Hannah Shin / Seoul Fashion Week AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pared-back pieces gained added flair through oversized bow detailing, incorporated in various ways. The look was rife across the runway, appearing as an elegant cuff on sleeves or adorning the neck as a stylish alternative to the traditional tie.