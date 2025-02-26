From manga to military: London Fashion Week's street style trends for AW25

London Fashion Week has long been regarded as the most provocative and innovative of the global fashion weeks. While the city’s designers have evolved over the years, experimentation and boldness remain at the heart of its street style.

For autumn/winter 2025, despite a more condensed schedule, fashion enthusiasts compensated for fewer runway shows with even more striking and vibrant sartorial statements on the streets.

Manga Mania

One of the standout trends seen on the streets of London was a playful yet daring aesthetic, blending nostalgic childhood charm with avant-garde manga influences. Inspired by Sailor Moon and other iconic anime characters, these looks featured maritime elements, delicate bows, ruffles, and statement accessories – resulting in a striking fusion of balletcore, school uniform aesthetics, and a rebellious punk edge.

Dark blue denim with anchor motifs was paired with sailor hats and striped layers, while soft pink tulle skirts were styled with unexpected accessories such as ties and sculptural headpieces. The contrast between sweet romanticism and a rebellious edge was evident in the mix of soft textures and sharp details – seen in corset-style lacing, over-the-knee boots, and dramatic outerwear.

Pink Ladies

Despite predictions that pink might fade from the spotlight following years of Valentino’s signature shade under Pierpaolo Piccioli and the Barbie craze of 2023, London Fashion Week proved otherwise. Showgoers brightened the grey winter skies with vibrant shades of the hue, from plush, furry coats in various tones to ethereal tulle dresses billowing like perfectly pink clouds.

Checks and Balances

From Barbie pink to a pattern more commonly associated with lumberjacks, checkered skirts were an essential wardrobe staple for London’s fashion set this season. Whether floor-length versions were styled with sporty cropped puffer jackets and trainers, or mini skirts were paired with opulent furs and towering heels, the versatility of this classic motif was undeniable.

Ties that bind

This season, the humble tie has been reimagined in unexpected and dynamic ways, transcending corporate dress codes to become a bold and versatile accessory. Reflecting a broader movement towards gender-fluid fashion, ties are no longer reserved for formal occasions – they are now statement pieces in their own right.

This trend embraces a creative interplay of textures, layering, and unconventional styling. Ties, once strictly worn around the neck, are now draped loosely, knotted in inventive ways, or even repurposed as belts or decorative accents. They add an intriguing contrast to oversized bomber jackets, flared jeans, and relaxed blazers – challenging the traditional boundaries of office wear.

Fur

While fur – both real and faux – remains a contentious subject in fashion, there is no denying its resurgence. Whether vintage or synthetic, long, nearly floor-sweeping coats once again took centre stage at London Fashion Week. With outerwear this striking, little else is needed to make a bold sartorial statement.

Camouflage

Camouflage prints, long associated with military uniforms, have been reinterpreted in fresh and innovative ways this season. Seen on vests, cargo trousers, and long-sleeved tops, the camo motif appeared in an array of shades – from muted earth tones to bold greens – creating visual depth through unexpected combinations.

Some showgoers embraced a minimalist approach, pairing a camo vest with a black oversized long-sleeve top, grey jeans, and chunky trainers. Others opted for bolder silhouettes, styling camo tees with shearling-collared coats and oversized light-toned trousers tucked into sleek, pointed boots.