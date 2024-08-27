From the cockpit to the clutch: Ferrari launches made-to-order service for racing bag

Design a bag as individually as a car? Ferrari's new made-to-order service makes it possible.

The Italian brand has launched a made-to-order service for the so-called 'Maranello Clutch', Ferrari announced on Tuesday. The bag, which is named after the location of the company's factory and is modelled on the 'Daytona SP3' car model, can now be individually designed.

Racing driver Charles Leclerc and his Maranello Clutch from Ferrari Credits: Ferrari

The car-shaped clutch is available in 15 exterior colors and four interior linings. The bespoke clutches are entirely handmade in the workshops of the racing team's factory in Maranello, using the same technologies and artisanal processes used on the Italian brand's car models, from the painting of the body to the interior. The production time of the bags, which will be available in Ferrari boutiques in Maranello, Milan, Rome and Miami, is between six and eight weeks, depending on the order.

Ferrari is also launching a limited edition of the bag. It will be released in time for the Italian racing team's home race in Monza and was designed in collaboration with Ferrari racing driver Charles Leclerc. This limited and numbered edition resembles the Monegasque driver's Daytona SP3 and its black surface and two-tone paintwork in red and white. In addition to the 9 copies of this edition, there is also a unique piece with Leclerc's silver-colored autograph, which is only available in the Ferrari flagship store in Milan.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.