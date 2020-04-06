Furla reimagines its iconic Metropolis

Italian fashion accessories brand Furla is relaunching its iconic Metropolis for pre-fall in a “renewed guise, embodying the unique Italian style that it has always been defined by”.

Crafted in high-quality leather, the reimagined Furla Metropolis reappears in three styles, a rounded iteration with smooth curves that comes in two variations, one complemented by a shoulder strap and the other a top handle, which the brand states is the “perfect contrast” to the rectangular mini crossbody.

Previously the Metropolis design had only been available in a squared silhouette, however, the aim of the new-look is to offer a versatile accessory that the brand says is “dedicated to all women” as it is the perfect day-to-night accessory for all occasions.

Colour is also the true protagonist of the Furla pre-fall collection, with the brand expressing its DNA through a colour palette that ranges from the classics - black and white, to more vibrant tones - electric blue, fiery red and warm shades of yellow and orange.

The Metropolis collection is characterised by the tone-on-tone closure.

The Furla Metropolis will be available from May 2020.

Images: courtesy of Furla