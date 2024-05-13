Future Fashion Award: FGI and Macy’s to honour outstanding US college student

Today, May 13, Fashion Group International (FGI) will hold the awards ceremony for its annual Rising Star Awards, which aim to celebrate up-and-coming talent in the fashion and beauty industry. At this year’s edition, FGI will present a new award, entitled Future Fashion Award, dedicated to college students.

The awards honour emerging talent in the categories fashion apparel, accessories, fine jewellery and more. Apart from the Future Fashion Award, FGI has added two more award categories this year: retail tech and creative content.

The new award is sponsored by US department store chain Macy’s. The new prize will be awarded to ‘one stand-out junior or senior year student’ who is currently enrolled in a fashion merchandising programme at one of the universities in FGI’s US higher education network, the press release shared by the organisation reads.

FGI, Macy’s to recognise US college student with first-ever FGI Future Fashion Award

The student ‘whose passion, nuanced analysis, creativity and vision marks them out as a rising star in the field of fashion merchandising’, as per the release, will take home FGI’s first Future Fashion Award. They will receive 1000 dollars from Macy’s to help finance the rest of their studies.

The ceremony is a red-carpet industry event that will take place in the form of a luncheon from 11 am to 2 pm EDT on New York City’s Park Avenue.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Jenna Cordina, senior director of assortment at Macy’s, said: “Through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s is committed to empowering and providing young people with the resources, tools and mentorship opportunities to excel as they begin their fashion careers.

She continued: “I’m thrilled to have led this year’s selection process and look forward to the amazing ideas, innovations and change these future leaders will bring to the industry.”