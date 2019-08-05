Future Fashion Factory adds 100th partner

Future Fashion Factory, an industry-led collaborative project to research and develop advanced digital and textile technologies to transform the sector’s agility in the luxury fashion design process to shift to circular economies, has added its 100th member.

The industry-led manufacturer has added Wyedean Weaving Co Ltd, a West Yorkshire mill which supplies uniform, accoutrements and braid to the UK Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces from its base in Haworth.

Rosie Wright, business development manager at Wyedean, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be involved with Future Fashion Factory and glad to see so many other Yorkshire textile mills already involved.

“We are excited to see how we may be able to work together or collaborate with others on new innovative projects.”

Founded in October 2018, Future Fashion Factory is part of the Creative Industries Cluster Programme, funded by the Arts & Humanities Research Council and part of the Industrial Strategy, and launched with just 10 core partners and three academic centres: the University of Leeds, University of Huddersfield, and Royal College of Art. Leeds City Council and Burberry.

Since then, businesses from young independent designers to major retailers have joined the research consortium, as well as technology and data companies supporting the fashion and textile industry. Among the recent additions includes technology giant IBM, young design brand Cunnington and Sanderson, and Community Clothing, the social enterprise founded by Patrick Grant.

Suzy Shepherd, founder of Yorkshire Textiles and co-director of Future Fashion Factory, added: “We’re thrilled with the extent of the support Future Fashion Factory has received across the industry, from independent designers to global brands and Yorkshire’s prestigious mills. Members of our community share a fantastic bank of knowledge, skills and creativity which is already enabling new collaborations and making a real difference to businesses.

“We remain committed to supporting innovation in the UK fashion and textiles industry and can’t wait to see where these new partnerships lead.”