FutureBrand launches #TooCloseforCovid campaign

Global brand agency FutureBrand has launched a 2-metre rule social distancing campaign, with a range of T-shirts and pin-badges supporting social distancing rules as the UK government begins reviewing lockdown.

All proceeds from the #TooCloseforCovid charitable initiative will be donated to World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The range of T-shirts and pins playfully educates using the slogan “If you can read this, you’re too close for Covid” in a font size of 16, the minimum for a distance of 2-metres, with the aim of encouraging the public to stay engaged in social distancing and play their part in continuing to protect their community.

Jon Tipple, chief strategy officer at FutureBrand said in a statement: “Although we’re now deep into this crisis, we recognised that many people around the world still don’t fully understand social distancing measures and that there is a need to help bolster the safety messaging as global lockdowns ease.

“Combining the familiar traffic safety messaging - “if you can read this, you are too close” – with the universality of the T-shirt, these simple wearable pieces of communication remind people to take responsibility for other people’s health, as well as their own, at what is a time of great concern and worry for many.”

There are currently four different designs emblazoned across T-shirts and pin-badges being promoted via its website and supported by #TooCloseforCovid on social channels, however, FutureBrand is hoping its open call to designers, curators, influencers and creatives from around the world will encourage people to take the idea, create their own versions and help towards saving lives.

Marie-Therese Cassidy, executive creative director at FutureBrand London added: “The entire FutureBrand family want to help encourage all of us to do our bit and take responsibility to see us through the ongoing crisis in the safest way possible. We hope this campaign will trigger others across the creative community to take the idea and run with it, creating and sharing their own #TooCloseforCovid responses so it can affect as much positive behaviour as possible.”

The T-shirts are 18 pounds each and pin-badges are 3 pounds - all are available from toocloseforcovid.com.

Images: courtesy of FutureBrand