FW21: Womenswear color trends

Trendstop Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Catwalk Colour Directions

Fall Winter 2021-22 palettes are in touch with nature with shades that connect us back to our environment. Cactus greens and berry tones offer both freshness and warmth, highlighting the desire for colours that transcend the seasons. In challenging times, shades that soothe or have an up-beat vibrancy are key to reflecting the emergence of a more positive consumer mindset.

Nopal Cactus

Growing in popularity as a material as well as a colour, Nopal Cactus hues speak to the increased awareness of our environmental impact, the importance of sustainability and getting back to nature. Vibrant greens refresh the palette, eschewing synthetic looking colour for natural vegetal qualities. Single colour pieces make a statement, enhanced by black grounds that makes the colour pop.

Fig Jam Shades

Autumnal, fruity tones bring a natural warmth to darker shades, offering an alternative to classic brown. Pinkish purple undertones add a hint of sweetness. Hues can range from the paler tints to deeper berry shades, allowing for tonal layering for a top-to-toe look. Fig Jam Shades lend a more relaxed feel to tailoring whilst applications on jersey bring new sophistication to casual and athleisure styles.

Calamine

Calming and soothing, gentle Calamine brings lightness into the Fall Winter palette. Subtle yellow or pink undertones offer a new dimension, updating traditional whites and creams. The inclusion of pale shades illustrates the importance of transeasonality, as colours cross over from winter to spring, increasing the longevity of a product. Calamine tones enhance the softness of knits, woollens and relaxed tailoring, amplifying the comfort factor consumers are seeking.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Colour Directions report, featuring all the key shades from the FW20-21 collections. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.