FW21: Womenswear essential items and silhouettes

Trendstop Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Catwalk Apparel Directions

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key silhouettes and essential collection items for apparel, direct from the Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Fashion Week presentations.

Apparel undergoes a revolution for Fall Winter 2022-23 as traditional dressing is reconfigured and hybridised silhouettes make their mark. Underpinned by the core seasonal themes of comfort, vintage and gender neutrality, formal and casual blend together, masculine merges with the feminine, and classics are revamped for the modern consumer in mind.

The Playful Vintage Dress

The seasonal reimagining of the vintage trend sees a playful twist applied to classic dress silhouettes. Longline, maxi, pleated shapes with full sleeves, shirt collars or blouse-inspired high necks channel quiet luxury and modesty, combined with a fun, contemporary flavour coming through in vibrant solid colourways, accent highlights or bold geometric patterning.

Masculine Comfort Tailoring

Tailoring takes its cue from the masculine wardrobe, emphasising the continued blurring of gender boundaries. For FW22, pantsuits are given a softer look with comforting felted wool fabrications and languid silks in slouchy, oversized proportions. The less structured approach introduces elements from loungewear into tailoring as consumers seek easy wearability over strict formality.

The Top-To-Toe Twinset

The notion of a twinset is turned on its head as designers explore translating classic codes for the contemporary market. Knit pieces are coordinated with longer lines taking inspiration from loungewear, urban and athleisure categories. Dresses and capes in lightweight yarns are layered over fluid pants that puddle and pool around the feet whilst matching pattern separates can also be used to create a head-to-toe look.

