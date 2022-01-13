FW22/23: menswear trends of the season

Autumn/winter 2022-23 will welcome an array of new styles in the menswear wardrobe, from bright hues and easy staples to cosy tailoring and retro-inspired classics. Their common point? They’re all focused on comfort and understated elegance. FashionUnited dives into the five main trends of the next winter season.

Comfortable tailoring

Genderless overshirts, flannel shirts, polished T-shirts, sporty blazers: the formal wardrobe is getting an update that makes it much more comfortable and approachable. It’s designed for an easier, more relaxed and day-to-day look that’s not constricted or overdone. We’ll see earthy tones mixed with preppy details, playful prints and motifs. Inspirations come from the homewear wardrobe, with casual classics such as sweatpants and plush sweaters.

Outdoor appropriate

Designed for relaxed city adventures, the outdoor wardrobe is looking polished and casual for the season ahead. From technical fabrics to oversized shapes, it’s all about mixing style with practicality, elegance with comfort. We’ll see prints and textures inspired by nature too, whether it’s patchworks, embroideries or exotic motifs. Collections will present hybrids - think suit trousers with tech influences or unstructured blazers. The menswear attire is focused on functionality while still providing style credentials throughout the season.

Mans SS22; Phipps SS22. Catwalk Pictures.

Bring on the brights

A staple both in menswear and womenswear wardrobes for 2022, bright colours will take on a range of statement pieces, from casualwear to eveningwear. Energy will be celebrated thanks to vibrant hues that’ll be used for sporty fabrics and warm knitted handles. Red is particularly prevalent, invigorating wardrobes and celebrating a return to action, but we’ll also see pops of earthy colours appear like WGSN and Coloro’s Honeycomb, Jade or Dark Oak hues.

Casablanca SS22; Dolce & Gabbana SS22. Catwalk Pictures.

Cosy and functional everyday-wear

Classics of the casual wardrobe are updated with both a cosy and functional twist. While fun knits come in all colours and shapes and are overly saturated, the utilitarian wardrobe is elevated with sharply-cut trousers, elegant chore jackets and relaxed cuts. The idea is to mix the cosiness and softness of fleece handles and plush textures with practical cuts that come from traditional workwear.

AMIRI SS22; Bethany Williams SS22. Catwalk Pictures.

Retro inspiration

Heritage-style sneakers have been around for quite some time, but their retro appeal is still all the rage. Menswear is taking cues from traditional styles and many classics are revisited in a more modern way while still paying tribute to decades past. Plaids and British-inspired checks and motifs will appear on blazers, sweaters and trousers while the skiwear wardrobe is all about ‘70s inspirations - we’ve spotted a return of primary colours as well as simple, uncomplicated cuts.