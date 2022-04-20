FW22 Handbag trends - hobo bags
For FW22 many designers showed 'hobo' bags. A hobo bag can come in
various shapes and sizes, but is easily identifiable due to its
crescent silhouette, top zipper and slouchy look. Once considered to
be a bohemian style, this season they could be seen accessorizing a
variety of looks, from casual to tailored.
Here are our top ten favorites from the season, expected to be surefire hits with consumers.
Bottega Veneta
Details: small size hobo: bright white intrecciato woven leather with
a metal handle
Styling: sleeveless mohair dress with deep v-neck; yellow intrecciato thigh high boots
Miu Miu
Details: small size hobo: brown stained leather with metal hardware
and wide strap
Styling: plaid skirt with double belts, white shirt and zip up cardigan under stained leather aviator jacket with faux fur lapels
Chanel
Details: medium size hobo: pink and navy plaid tweed with a mixed
tweed/chain strap
Styling: a total look including tweed plaid dress and pants; classic Chanel accessories and mid calf rubber boots with Chanel logo
Chloé
Details: medium size hobo: unlined tan leather with black patent inner
drawstring bag, circular hardware and whip stitched details on sides
and strap
Styling: soft sheer empire waist dress with tan leather stenciled bodice; lug sole black leather boots with contrast stitching
Louis Vuitton
Details: medium size hobo: beige leather with surface stitching,
smooth leather strap and side detail
Styling: cowl neck shirt and needle cord dirndl miniskirt; leather spectator lace up shoes
Details: medium size hobo: printed floral and LV logo design and a
chain handle
Styling: ombré dress with David Sims photograph and oversized single button blazer; brown knee high boots
Tod's
Details: medium size hobo: smooth tan leather with adjustable strap
and metal 'T' accessory
Styling: teddy fur bomber jacket over sweater and cargo pants; crepe soled boots
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood
Details: medium size hobo: green silk with blue fringe and scarf handle
Styling: printed satin blouse and skirt with matching boots; yellow opera gloves
Connor Ives
Details: large size hobo: ombré brown and beige fabric to match dress
with a double wide handle
Styling: Sleeveless drop waist dress; mismatched boots and printed silk headscarf
Dsquared2
Details: large size hobo: puffy beige quilted nylon with a canvas strap
Styling: mixed geo print dress, white faux fur coat, Inca wool hoodie, strappy sandals, fluffy socks
Givenchy
Details: large size hobo: black lambskin leather with feet, chain handle
Styling: sleeveless DB coat dress, thigh high boots and shield sunglasses