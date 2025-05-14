G-Shock unveils collaboration with Crocs

Watch company Casio America, Inc., has unveiled a first-of-its-kind collaboration between its brand G-Shock and comfort footwear brand Crocs, designed to push the boundaries of self-expression and functional fashion.

The G-Shock x Crocs collaboration debuts the Crocs Echo Wave silhouette in a glow-in-the-dark finish, exclusively enhanced with a custom marbled ankle strap inspired by G-Shock’s durability and uncompromising toughness.

G-Shock x Crocs collaboration Credits: G-Shock / Crocs

The highlight of the collaboration is the introduction of a modular watch case that can be worn on the wrist or snapped directly into the specially designed Crocs Echo Wave clogs. The street-ready design allows wearers to easily remove the watch case from the strap and transition into the clog's rivet system, redefining how and where a watch can be worn.

“Whether on your wrist or integrated into your footwear, the timepiece is designed to move with you, boldly and on your terms,” explains both brands in the press release.

The G-Shock Echo Wave bundle with Crocs will drop on May 27 and will retail for 200 US dollars at select wholesale partners and on Crocs.com.

G-Shock x Crocs collaboration Credits: G-Shock / Crocs

