G-Star Raw introduces world's most sustainable black denim fabric

Dutch denim label G-Star Raw has launched the world’s most sustainable black denim fabric for eight styles of its winter ‘20 collection. The “Relz Black Denim” fabric, developed together with Artistic Milliners and Archroma, continues G-Star Raw’s circular approach, as it is made from pure organic cotton and is dyed and treated without the use of harmful chemicals, thus benefiting both people and the environment.

The black, liquid dye and the pigment coating leave behind waste water that is easy to clean and reusable. It is actually applied to the fabric in a five-step process instead of the conventional eight to ten steps, saving 52 percent water, 65 percent energy, 71 percent CO2 emissions and 14 percent chemicals.

Together with its longstanding cooperation partners Artistic Milliners and Archroma, G-Star managed to achieve the Gold Status certification by the Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute for its Raw Relz Black Denim. This is the first black denim to achieve this status by the leading nonprofit organization granting the Cradle to Cradle Certification. The globally recognized standard is given to products that are safe, circular and responsibly produced.

The eight models include a lined denim peacoat (180 pounds/189.95 euros) , a button pencil skirt (70 pounds/89.95 euros), ultra high mom and dad ankle jeans (80 pounds/99.95 euros each), boyfriend crop jeans (125 pounds/139.95 euros), ultra high straight ankle jeans (105 pounds/119.95 euros) and a bomber jacket (190 pounds/199.95 euros).

They will be available online at g-star.com and in G-Star stores starting 11th November 2020.