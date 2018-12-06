G-star Raw launches kidswear with Kidiliz group

Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw is launching its first kidswear line with French Kidiliz group that’s set to be unveiled in July 2019.

The autumn-winter 2019/20 collection will have clothing for boys and girls aged 3 to 16, and will be distributed in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in department stores, multi-brand stores, Kidiliz stores, online stores and on g-star.com.

Established in 1989 and based in Amsterdam, G-Star RAW is an international brand with almost 30 years of denim know-how. Kidiliz Group is a specialist in high-end fashion for children and is available in more than 11,000 points of sale, including 830 owned stores worldwide.