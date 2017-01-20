G-Star Raw launches Research II Capsule Collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week

London - The G-Star Raw innovation lab, led by recently appointed Executive Creative Director Aitor Throup, launched its second research capsule collection this week during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Named Raw Research II, the capsule collection is said to embodied the denim brand's latest efforts to explore the boundaries of denim. It introduces the brand's denim innovations as prototypes, which function in turn as blueprints for G-Star Raw's main collection. The capsule collection is the first range to be presented by G-Star Raw since Throup was named the brand's Executive Creative Director late last year, and is said to reflect his vision for the future of denim.

One of the main innovations to stem from the second Raw Research range is the new 3D denim concept, the 'Motac' series, which aims to challenge the conventions of denim design. The concept takes a unique approach to garment construction and is the result of the ergonomic study of the human body in motion. The result sees the brand combining rigid denim with flexible fabric panels inserts to create new product hybrids.

Throup was inspired by the history of the iconic Dutch tulip and the rise of 'Tulipmania.' Also featured in the exhibition space, Throup uses flips the historic symbolism of wealth and status surrounding the tulip and its former economic boom to present the collection. For example, although the capsule collection will only be available for sale exclusively in selected stores, the innovations introduced in the collection will live on and outlive the exclusivity in future G-Star Raw collections, which are available to everyone.

The collection is set to launch in high-end concept stores around the world in early June 2017.

Photos: Courtesy of G-Star Raw