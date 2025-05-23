Luxury womenswear designer Gabriela Hearst has launched a new tailoring offer that is available at the brand’s flagship stores in Beverly Hills, New York and London.

Tailored Bespoke allows shoppers to customise 12 styles of the brand’s men’s and women’s suits through a curated swatch book of fabrications and details.

Gabriela Hearst launches bespoke tailoring programme Credits: Gabriela Hearst

Either constructed, lined or unlined, the looks can be combined in several ways, from popular silhouettes like boot-cut and straight-legged trousers, to single- or double-breasted jackets.

Gabriela Hearst launches bespoke tailoring programme Credits: Gabriela Hearst.

Sizes range from 34 to 50 for women and 44 to 58 for men, with around 20 different colours also available to choose from, as well as four button options and materials like sportswear wool, silk or cashmere corduroy.

Embroidered initials, names and messages are also an available option, and can be included in the interior of each made-to-measure piece.