Gabriela Hearst launches first-ever line of recycled cotton denim

Luxury fashion brand Gabriela Hearst has launched its first-ever line of 100 percent recycled cotton denim.

Retaining the same look, feel, and overall properties as conventional denim, the line features several key styles from Gabriela Hearst in five distinct colors: cobalt blue, golden birch, antelope orange, burnt sienna, and white.

All the colors in the line were inspired by a number of pigments given to the Uruguayan designer as a gift by her friend, filmmaker Clara Cullen, that are often used as traditional Spanish house paints.

Gabriels Hearst launches first recycled cotton denim collection Credits: Gabriela Hearst in collaboration with Net-a-Porter Styled by Camilla Nickerson Photographed by Cathy Kasterine

In addition, the recycled cotton denim collection also features a classic indigo with a medium-wash, named Uruguayan blue after Gabriela’s homeland. The dying process used to dye the collection includes a hand-treatment with an ecological wash that uses significantly less electricity than conventional industrial denim manufacturing and circular, recycled water, which is filtered and reused throughout the dying process.

Key styles in the line include the cropped Ezra bootcut jean, the Rey straight-leg jean, and the Willa long bootcut jean, which feature custom wood-inlaid brass buttons at the waist that can be removed for machine-washing. The recycled cotton denim collection is now available at Gabriela Hearst stores in New York City, Beverly Hills, London, and Tokyo, as well as online at gabrielahearst.com, with prices starting at 950 US dollars.

The launch of the recycled cotton denim line comes on the heels of the introduction of the brand's first sustainably made sneaker, launched earlier this spring.