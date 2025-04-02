Gabriela Hearst launches its first sustainably made sneaker

Luxury fashion brand Gabriela Hearst has launched its first sustainably crafted sneaker, featuring materials that have a lower impact on the environment.

The Ohio, which debuted on the catwalk during Gabriela Hearst’s spring/summer 2025 show, has been designed to reflect the brand’s foundations in quality and craftsmanship while lowering its environmental impact.

Gabriela Hearst ‘Ohio’ sneaker Credits: Gabriela Hearst

Made in Italy, the sneaker features rubber soles composed of 30 percent recycled materials, while its stitches are made of 30 percent recycled polyester certified by the Global Recycled Standard. The sole has also been assembled using water-based glue, which uses fewer chemicals than solvent-based glue and is free from polyurethane.

Gabriela Hearst also sourced 100 percent leather from a Tannery Certified by Leather working group for its upper, laces and lining.

Gabriela Hearst ‘Ohio’ sneaker Credits: Gabriela Hearst

One of the key design features is the leather laces, which the brand states add a “signature textural detail to the slip-on style” alongside the interior elastic ribbon made entirely of recycled polyester and natural rubber.

The Ohio sneaker is available in numerous colourways, including neutral tones such as white, sand and light blue denim iterations and colourful options such as blue, orange and yellow.

Prices range from 835 to 915 pounds. The sneaker is available at Gabriela Hearst stores in London, New York, Beverly Hills, and Tokyo and on gabrielahearst.com.

Gabriela Hearst ‘Ohio’ sneaker campaign Credits: Gabriela Hearst