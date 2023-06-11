Gabriela Hearst to be honoured at The Museum at FIT

Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion from the Museum at FIT. The ceremony will be held at the annual luncheon on September 6 at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

"It is such an honour for the team and I to receive the 2023 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion from one of the most prestigious design institutions," said Hearst in a press statement. "Designing with consciousness of others and our environment not only enriches us with purpose but also focuses our creativity."

The designer is being acknowledged for both her success as creative director at French fashion house Chloé as well as her own brand, which launched in 2015. Known for her luxurious ranch-inspired wear and innovations in sustainability, Hearst’s eponymous label made fashion history by producing the first-ever carbon neutral runway for Spring/Summer 2020.

In a press release, FIT president Dr. Joyce F. Brown cited Hearst’s triumphs in “creating aspirational sustainable fashion” as a main driving force in her reception of the award. "Her vision—that a fashion brand can be successful while meeting social and environmental performance standards—has been validated by the growth of Chloé under her creative leadership.”

The highly prestigious award has been granted to other prominent figureheads of the fashion industry, including Maria Grazia Chiuri in 2022, Thom Browne in 2017, and FIT alum Michael Kors in 2013.