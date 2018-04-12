Galvan launches bridal collection

London-based fashion label Galvan, known for its eveningwear collections, has launched its debut bridal collection, which includes both made-to-order and ready-to-wear styles available online and from its Notting Hill store in London and its New York studios, which opens in May 2018.

The 25-piece collection aims to reflect the brand’s design philosophy with “clean, cool and versatile styles" for the modern bride catering for the big day, the party dress, the civil ceremony, the wedding brunch, as well as the rest of the bridal party including bridesmaid dresses.

Styles include the gowns that the founders, Anna-Christin Haas, Sola Harrison, Carolyn Hodler and Katherine Holmgren, designed for their own wedding ceremonies, as well as dresses designed for friends and family, in addition to a curated selection of Galvan’s iconic styles in shades of ivory and crisp white. Additional styles will be added seasonally to the core collection.

Galvan creative director Harrison explains: “A bride wants to look and feel great on her wedding day, of all days. Anna and I wanted to create contemporary yet timeless outfits so that our brides and bridesmaids will be as happy with their look today as they will be when looking back at their photographs in twenty years’ time.”

As well as selling its debut collection on its own e-commerce, Galvan has selected Net-a-Porter as its launch parter, and the luxury e-tailer will sell nine of the debut bridal collection.

Highlights include a long-sleeve lace wedding gown with a dramatic scalloped skirt, a body-hugging sequinned embroidered ‘Hollywood’ wedding gown, and a clean and modern wedding dress featuring spaghetti straps and cut-out detailing. There is also a lace trouser suit, a jumpsuit, a mini dress and jackets.

Prices range from 825 pounds for satin slip dresses to 5,995 pound for show stopping wedding gowns, including one that features 8 meters of corded lace and an embroidered finish. Made-to-order bridal styles take approximately 8-12 weeks to deliver.

Galvan commercial director Katherine Holmgren added: “We know from our own experience that brides are no longer just looking for a gown. There’s a whole weekend of events to consider, with dress codes ranging from casual to formal, and this is how we’ve built our bridal collection. Versatile and clean, many of the styles can also be worn again for years to come.”

The bridal collection follows the expansion of the brand, last October it opened its first retail space in Notting Hill, London, creating a new physical model of retail that combines office, workspace, showroom, archive and bridal atelier in a single ‘Studio’. This will be joined by its first international studio in SoHo, New York, which is expected to open in May.

The brand also counts Net-a-Porter, The Webster, Matchesfashion.com, Lane Crawford, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Maxfield, Elyse Walker, Fwrd.com and Moda Operandi as current stockists.

Images: courtesy of Galvan