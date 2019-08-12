Galvan launches debut handbag collection

London-based fashion label Galvan, known for its contemporary eveningwear and bridal collections, has launched a handbag collection designed to complement its ready-to-wear line.

The three evening bag styles have been designed with Galvan signature touches including long tassels and fringing, to offer a “timeless” accessory for its clients. Made in Italy from luxurious silk satin and dazzling sequins, the three bags have been designed to add a “pop of colour or sparkle” to any outfit.

The Satin Tassel Bag comes in a mustard gold, bright fuchsia and midnight blue and features a delicate chain that is detachable, allowing the bag to be worn as a shoulder bag or carried as a clutch, while the Fringe Clutch features high shine sequins and Galvan’s stardust fringing in cool steel.

There is also a Satin Fringe Bag described as a “modern classic” that is both “minimalist in colour and rich in its combination of textures” that adds “movement and drama to any outfit”. Available in black and white.

Katherine Holmgren, Galvan’s commercial director, said in a statement: "Galvan handbags are an extension of our ready-to-wear collections, hence our use of the same speciality fabrics and saturated colours.

“These are meant to be timeless evening bags that pair perfectly with the ready-to-wear. For instance, our mustard gold bag with our Winter Sun suit in mustard, or our Peek-a-Boo gown in dark gold, but they also stand on their own as chic accessories for any cocktail, evening or day look. Each of our bags are made in Italy with silk satin and luxury trims.”

Prices range from 495 to 725 pounds, and will be available online and in-store at Galvan boutiques in London and New York, as well as at Farfetch, Neiman Marcus and Forward by Elyse Walker this season.

Galvan plans to release two handbag collections per year after this launch.

Galvan launched in 2014 by four women from the worlds of fashion and contemporary art, Anna-Christin Haas, Sola Harrison, Carolyn Hodler, and Katherine Holmgren. The contemporary label is stocked globally including Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Opening Ceremony, Bergdorf Goodman, Elyse Walker, Boutique 1, Avenue 32 and Moda Operandi, as well as online at matchesfashion.com and Net-a-Porter.

Images: courtesy of Galvan