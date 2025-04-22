Game 7 partners with Centric Brands to launch an apparel line

Multi-platform sports and entertainment brand Game 7 has launched its debut apparel collection in partnership with Centric Brands exclusive in Amazon Stores in the US.

The line is described as a “style-driven sports team apparel collection” and aims to offer an elevated take on athleticwear, including exclusive National Basketball Association (NBA) products.

Mat Vlasic, co-founder of Game 7, said in a statement: “In launching Game 7, we set out to raise the bar on everything fans touch - from the content we produce to the apparel we create. Partnering with Jason and the team at Centric Brands has allowed us to bring that vision to life through a line that blends great design with uncompromising quality.”

Game 7 launches apparel line with Centric Brands Credits: Game 7

The partnership combines Game 7’s high-performance ethos with Centric Brands’ design, merchandising, sales, sourcing and marketing expertise to offer a collection of T-shirts, hoodies and fleece bottoms.

Game 7 added that the move into apparel is a “strategic move to bring Game 7’s bold, sports-driven style to a wider audience and expand its reach within the world of lifestyle and athletic-inspired apparel”.

The launch also includes a new licensing deal with the NBA, launching team products from all thirty teams. The move it adds sets the stage “for future expansion into additional professional and collegiate leagues”.

Amazon expands official licensed sports apparel with Game 7 apparel launch

Game 7 launches apparel line with Centric Brands Credits: Game 7

Jason Rabin, chief executive officer at Centric Brands, said: “Game 7 is a brand that brings together the dynamic energy of big games coupled with the adoration fans have for their teams.

“By combining Centric’s innovative designs, operational strengths and retail partnerships with Game 7’s unique perspective on sports culture, we’re positioned to offer an outstanding product line that will now reach an even broader audience with Amazon customers.”

Jenny Freshwater, vice president of Amazon fashion, fitness and creators, added: "As a huge sports fan myself, I am pleased to be expanding Amazon’s officially licensed sports apparel selection to include this exclusive, elevated collection from Game 7.

"We look forward to helping customers conveniently find whatever they need to cheer on their favourite team in style."