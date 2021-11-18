Ganni partners with clothing alteration app Sojo

Ganni has launched its partnership with clothing alterations and repair app Sojo.

Sojo will offer tailoring and alterations to the Ganni community, prolonging the life of Ganni clothing. While the service is only available in London at the moment, the collaboration is expected to expand to the rest of the UK post pilot launch.

Customers able to book free alterations through the service on the Ganni website, which works on a pick up and delivery basis by bike.

“Online shopping has a huge environmental cost attached to it due to the amount of returns that are made - with the majority of returns being due to poor fit,” said Sojo CEO and founder Josephine Phillips. “By partnering with Sojo to offer local tailoring, Ganni is reducing environmental impact and also creating clothes that fit customers perfectly which will then be loved for longer.”

The partnership is a result of Ganni’s Responsibility Gameplan, comprising 44 goals across people, planet, product and prosperity to reach by 2023 that will help the brand become a more responsible version of itself.

In celebration, Ganni and Sojo are co-hosting a pop-up customisation and repair station at Ganni on King’s Road on the 19 and 20 of November. There, customers will be able to receive alterations and customisations for free.

“I love how Sojo’s services make it effortless and fun for us and the Ganni community to give our clothes a longer life,” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director and founder of Ganni. “That’s why this is such a great partnership and I can’t wait for our London community to be the first to try.”