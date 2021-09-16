Ganni releases Re-Cut collection made from leftover stock

Copenhagen fashion brand Ganni has launched a new season collection made entirely from upcycled and reprocessed materials from past Ganni pieces.

In the collection consisting of 22 styles, the label looked towards a “responsible transition into the new season” using unused rolls of fabrics and unsold garments reworked into completely new items. The Re-Cut collection brings the brand’s past styles into new forms, including a range of patchwork dresses, tank top sweaters and quilted jackets and skirts.

The concept developed in the midst of pandemic lockdowns that influenced the fashion house to look into ways of creating fresh collections without the need for producing new items.

Image: Ganni

“Working with the prints and fabrics from the previous season is a special challenge and I love it,” said Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, in a statement. “For this collection, I rummaged through our archives reinterpreted signature silhouettes with contrasting prints and different fabrics. The collection feels familiar, in a good way - like meeting an old friend. It’s Ganni through and through.”

Re-Cut follows closely with Ganni’s recent collaboration with London-based label Ahluwalia, where the two worked closely together on a collection that reimagined Ganni’s surplus stock. In a series of patchwork leather and zebra print pieces, the capsule aimed to push Ganni’s upcycling efforts to the forefront.

Prints used throughout the current Re-Cut collection include signature Ganni patterns, such as its checked and leopard prints that either contrast others or stand alone on a garment. Babydoll dresses, peter pan collars and wavy-hemmed skirts are further elements that define the collection, which is now available through the brand’s online store, sold as a transition into autumn.