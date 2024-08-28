Ganni returns to runway in Paris Fashion Week debut

Marking its first time showing outside of its Danish homeland, Ganni will be taking to the French capital for its debut participation in the upcoming Paris Fashion Week.

After leading the charge at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) for almost a decade, the shift to Paris marks a major milestone in the premium label’s growth journey, and comes as it looks to continue elevating its “vision of more responsible, inclusive and joyful fashion”.

Speaking on the news, Laura du Rusquec, CEO of Ganni, said: “Ganni has established itself globally, and as we enter our next chapter of growth, showcasing in Paris is a natural evolution for our brand equity and scale.

“Paris offers an unparalleled global platform, and we are excited to present our spring/summer 2025 collection, along with our ongoing vision and commitment to responsibility in the fashion industry.”

The announcement comes just weeks after it was revealed that Ganni had shuttered its UK headquarters to put more attention on Paris as its base, with the mission to make the city a “global platform for the brand”.

It is here that its newest CEO, du Rusquec, who was appointed back in May, is located, and from which the management of the brand will continue onwards alongside regional offices in New York and Shanghai.

Ganni celebrated its 10 year anniversary this year by forgoing a fashion show at CPHFW and instead hosting a dedicated exhibition to forward-looking materials, opening up its network to emerging creatives and unveiling its in-house innovation platform, Fabrics of The Future.

The last time the brand presented itself on the runway was to exhibit its SS24 collection. As such, its Paris Fashion Week participation also marks a definitive return to the runway format for Ganni, with its debut show, under the creative direction of Ditte Reffstrup, set to take place September 24.