Gant Beacons Project launched new line of shirts with Tech Prep

London - Gant has unveiled its latest sustainability initiative under its Gant Beacons Project: a clothing collection made out of recycled plastic gathered from the ocean.

In an attempt to tackle the enormous plastic waste filling our oceans, the US fashion brand employed local fisherman in the Mediterranean to gather and remove some of the 165 million tons of plastic floating in the oceans and upcycled it into raw materials for shirts. Then Gant has teamed up with Seaquel, a fiber brand that turns plastic gathered from the ocean into a unique polyester filament, which it used to produce its new line of shirts for men and women.

Entitled Tech Prep, the new shirts for Spring/Summer 2018 are made from a new type of yarn spun from the recycled polyester. “At Gant, we all work towards the same goal - never stop learning. This drives us to take action on behalf of the world in which we live in,” said Brain Grevy, Chief Marketing Officer at Gant in a statement. “Through the Gant Beacons Project, we launched a completely new process for creating beautiful products via a conscious, sustainable approach, which will grow and evolve with time. We do everything we can to ensure we take responsibility and do what we can to make the planet even better because the ocean belongs to everyone after all.”

The new Tech Prep shirts contain stretch, as well as additional breathing and absorbent properties to ensure that they are comfortable for the wearer. The buttons and packaging used for the shirts are also made from recycled materials, in line with Gant’s sustainability commitment. The new Tech Prep shirts are available for sale in stores and online from April 3.