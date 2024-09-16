Gant celebrates 75th Anniversary with LFW pop-up

American sportswear and lifestyle brand Gant celebrated its 75th Anniversary during London Fashion Week with an experiential pop-up.

Located at 59 Greek Street, the vintage-inspired pop-up showcases the brand’s evolution from its origins in 1949, when it was founded by Bernard Gantmacher in New Haven, to today, spotlighting seven decades of prep fashion and timeless craftsmanship, exploring the brand’s influence on Ivy League style and its unique blend of American sportswear with European sophistication.

Gant 75th Anniversary pop-up Credits: Gant

The pop-up also has Gant’s 75th Anniversary capsule collection on display, featuring a limited run of archival replicas, such as classic rugby shirts, pinstripe Oxford shirts, vintage silk ties, five-panel caps and varsity jackets synonymous with the Gant brand.

During LFW, the pop-up provided press and buyers with a place to rest between shows and even offered visitors a spin in one of the six luxury vintage sports cars to take them to their next show.

Gant 75th Anniversary pop-up Credits: Gant

From September 17, the pop-up will be open to the public and host exclusive events throughout the week, including South London’s Balamii Radio providing live performances from Grace, Last Nubian, and Wussah, and renowned graphic designer Nick Dynan of Me Old China, customising Gant pieces with his signature artwork.

There will also be a panel discussion on the evolution of preppy style hosted by brand ambassador Danny Lomas, featuring Gant creative director Christopher Bastin, creative director of Too Hot Limited Ollie Evans, and writer Lucy Broome on September 17.

Gant 75th Anniversary pop-up Credits: Gant