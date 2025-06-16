Gant renews licensing deal with Marcolin

Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin has announced a long-term licensing renewal with American sportswear brand Gant.

The new license agreement has been extended until December 31, 2032, and covers the design, production and international distribution of Gant’s sunglasses and optical frames.

Marcolin has been producing Gant’s eyewear collections since 2013 in line with the brand’s American Sportswear heritage along with its more refined European influences, offering sunglasses and optical frames that are contemporary while staying true to Gant’s iconic preppy style.

The eyewear collections will continue to be available at selected retailers and on gant.com.