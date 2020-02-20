Gap and ThredUp announce new partnership for Resale-as-a-Service platform

Gap Inc. has become the largest distribution partner for fashion resale platform ThredUp. The retail company will join ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service program (RAAS), which allows retailers to offer consumers clothing resale options.

“ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service platform was built with consumers and retailers in mind,” said ThredUp's co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said in a statement. “After spending the past decade building the backbone of resale on the internet, we are thrilled to partner with the iconic brands in the Gap Inc. portfolio to deliver a convenient, responsible clean out service to their customers. By working together we can pave the way for a more circular fashion future.”

Starting in April ThredUp's Clean Out bags or labels will be available to customers in selectGap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Janie and Jack stores in the U.S., allowing these shoppers a convenient way to send in unwanted clothing for resale.

Consumers can also turn in their secondhand clothing in exchange for hopping credit that can be redeemed at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta or Janie and Jack. ThredUp sellers who redeem their credits at a Gap Inc. brand will receive an additional 15 percent payout bonus.

“As the resale revolution continues to gain momentum, participating in re-commerce is not only good for our planet, but good for business,” Gap Inc. Specialty Brands president Mark Breitbard noted. “Our customers are diversifying their closets, whether with new clothing, rental pieces, or secondhand goods. We’re thrilled to partner with thredUP in offering a sustainable and innovative way to shop for the closet of the future.”

Image: courtesy of ThredUp