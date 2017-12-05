Gap announces limited-edition collection with Sarah Jessica Parker

Gap just announced a new limited-edition collection for its main brand and also GapKids in partnership with Sarah Jessica Parker. The collection will be available this upcoming Spring 2018 season.

The collection was created with Parker along with Gap's iconic classic look in mind. As an actress as well as a footwear and apparel designer, Parker has made a mark in the fashion industry. She launched her own line SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker in 2014 along with partner George Malkemus III. In pairing with Gap, the new collection will be arable through Gap online and GapKids stores in select countries. The apparel collab will be in stores in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Greater China, Hong Kong and Japan.

Gap, founded in San Francisco in 1969, currently has about 1,600 company-operated and franchise retail locations internationally. Gap currently has Women's and Men's apparel, accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand's newest collection will fall under GapKids introducing an interesting take with Parker's aesthetic and design influence.