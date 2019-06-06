Gap announces plan for 100 percent sustainable cotton

Gap Inc. plans to derive 100 percent of its cotton from more sustainable sources by 2025. This announcement complements existing sustainability commitments from Gap Inc.'s portfolio of brands, which includes a 100 percent sustainable cotton goal for the Gap brand by 2021, Old Navy by 2022 and Banana Republic by 2023.

The Gap Group's commitment to sustainable cotton includes a sourcing partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative, as well as utilizing cotton that is either organic, recycled, verified American or Australian-grown.

“We’re proud to support innovations that protect natural resources and foster cleaner, safer communities for families around the world,” said the company's EVP of global sustainability, Keith White, in a statement. “Sourcing cotton in a way that reduces water use and damage to the climate is about creating a healthy environment for our children and future generations.”