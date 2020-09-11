Gap creates sustainability tool in partnership with Textile Exchange

Gap Inc. is developing a new Preferred Fiber Toolkit - a resource to help the apparel industry achieve sustainability goals.

Created in partnership with global nonprofit Textile Exchange, the new tool is designed for use by sourcing and design teams to inform companies on meeting their sustainability goals. The Toolkit will be publicly available to help create healthier communities while better protecting the planet.

The Toolkit will provide a clear direction to create alignment across sourcing, including an evaluation of raw material choices that build upon quantitative data inputs from the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Higg Materials Sustainability Index.

"The development of the Preferred Fiber Toolkit has been crucial to Gap Inc's ability to set goals and develop internal awareness on how to design better products and set fiber strategies," Diana Rosenberg, the company's product sustainability manager, commented in a statement. "A rigorous and data-driven approach allows for greater confidence in our sustainable materials sourcing decisions, while creating an incentive to select more planet-friendly raw materials."