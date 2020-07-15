Gap Inc. Canada donates 3 million dollars worth of clothing

Gap Inc. is teaming with Delivering Good to donate over 3 million dollars worth of clothing to Canadians in need. New apparel items from Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy will be distributed to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Delivering Good is a non-profit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations to support those affected by poverty. The organization will help Gap donate clothing to LIFE*SPIN in London, Ontario.

“During this unique moment in history, it’s more necessary than ever to come together and support those in our global communities who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Banana Republic and Gap Inc. specialty brands, explained in a press release. “Through our partnership with Delivering Good, we’re committed to helping Canadians get back to work by providing clothing they can wear for interviews and in different work environments.”

The Gap Foundation, Gap Inc.'s charitable arm, previously announced a donation of 1 million U.S. dollars to non-profit organizations helping to support underserved families during the pandemic.