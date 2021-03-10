Gap Inc. donates 6 million units of clothing to displaced families

Gap Inc., a parent company to brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and more, announced it has donated 6 million units of apparel to forcibly displaced people around the world.

According to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the donation is the most significant recent clothing donation and represents one-third of the current annual global demand for clothing for the more than 79.5 million refugees and displaced families in need.

“Thanks to the generosity and support of Gap Inc., we can help deliver protection and assistance to the millions of people who have been forced to flee home due to violence and persecution,” stated Anne-Marie Grey, executive director of USA for UNHCR, in a release.

UNHCR stated that it provides essential items, including tents, buckets, blankets, and sleeping mats during the initial emergency support phase for refugees. However, there is an immense need beyond those core relief items, with clothing being the most critical.

In 2021 alone, the UNHCR stated it projects that refugees and displaced people worldwide will need a minimum of approximately 15 million pieces of clothing.

“At Gap Inc., we seek to fill the gaps in our world by supporting individuals, families, and communities. We believe clothes – and the clothes people wear – can positively impact their lives. We are proud to partner with UNHCR to address the needs of refugees around the world,” said Sally Gilligan, chief information officer for Gap Inc.

Gap stated 4 million units of clothing would go to Burkina Faso, a country in the Sahel region of Africa. Additionally, 100,000 winter jackets would go to Lebanon and 56,000 winter jackets to Armenia. The remaining 1.8 million plus units of clothing will be distributed to refugees and other vulnerable populations living in regions with critical needs.