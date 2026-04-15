Gap Inc. launches new mentorship initiative with FIT

American retail group Gap Inc., which includes Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, is partnering with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City to launch a new mentorship programme designed to bridge the opportunity gap for emerging fashion talent.

The Doris Fisher Creators Programme has been named in honour of Gap Inc. co-founder Doris Fisher, to reflect “her legacy of creativity, curiosity, and belief in people,” while also building on the retail group’s commitment to create “stronger connections between education and careers in the fashion industry”.

Richard Dickson, president and chief executive of Gap Inc., said in a statement: “Gap Inc. is a house of iconic American brands guided by our purpose, to bridge gaps to create a better world. That includes bridging the opportunity gap.

“FIT embodies that same spirit, bringing education and industry together to unlock talent and expand what’s possible. We’re committed to opening doors, investing in emerging creatives, and building meaningful pathways into this industry for the next generation.”

The Doris Fisher Creators Programme will launch in fall 2026 and run through the academic year, connecting FIT students with Gap Inc. leaders and creatives through a structured mentorship experience to provide exposure to the fashion business, industry insights and professional connections.

The inaugural cohort of students will be selected from fashion design, graphic design (apparel) and fabric styling.

Amy Thompson, chief people officer at Gap Inc., said: “Supporting emerging talent is a core expression of Gap Inc.’s purpose in action. Through initiatives such as The Doris Fisher Creators Programme, alongside This Way ONward, the Rotational Management Programme, and our broader internship and mentorship efforts, the company continues to bridge the opportunity gap for young people looking to start meaningful careers in fashion and retail.”

Jason S. Schupbach, president of FIT, added: “We are incredibly proud to be the first public college to partner with Gap Inc. on this groundbreaking mentorship programme. This remarkable opportunity with one of the world’s most iconic brands will support 30 talented FIT students over the next year, placing them at the intersection of innovation and impact.”