Gap launches capsule collection with Sarah Jessica Parker

Gap has announced the launch of the Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker collection, a limited-edition assortment of girls and boys apparel and accessories. This is the first time Parker has worked with the brand since she starred in an ad campaign for them in the early '00s. The collection is inspired by Parker's family tradition of saying "rabbit, rabbit" on the first of every month for good luck, the collection celebrates love, luck and magic.

Parker also used childhood heirlooms for inspiration, creating a collection that embraces prints and texture by playing with ginghams, stripes, florals and eyelet in classic Gap silhouettes. Available in toddler and kids sizing, Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker captures all the nostalgia of passing along well-loved, storied pieces to family and friends, the exuberance of starting your own story in those same pieces, and the joy inherent in wishing luck upon children as they move forward in the world. Parker also worked with Gap to help create two women's dress styles that are available in the collection.

"Creating this collection with Gap has been such a treat as a mother, as one of eight children, and as a reconnection with the brand," said Parker. "I hope the pieces are cherished by the children who wear them, that items are passed down among generations, and that some great memories are created while wearing them."

The collection features embroidered rabbits found throughout the collection as well as special 'property of:' sewn-in tags to detail each wearer throughout the years which takes inspiration from her own family's rituals. Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker collection favorites for girls include gingham dresses and separates with eyelet hems, a navy and white stripe flutter sleeve dress with pink roses, a signature rabbit embroidered light blue bomber jacket and a rabbit inspired basket weave mini handbag. Boys and toddler boys can choose from graphic tees and gingham shirting with khakis. The collection will also include "Ebbit the backpack," an egg-inspired character and playful companion perfect for school, travel or towing along for a spring picnic.

"It's been a delight to collaborate with Sarah Jessica Parker on this special collection for kids that combines her nostalgic childhood memories with signature Gap favorites," said Wendi Goldman, Gap executive vice president and chief product officer. "We are so thrilled to have Sarah Jessica back with the Gap brand in this new collaboration capacity. Together we created a collection that we hope will be passed down from generation to generation, just as we envisioned."

Price points for the collection range from 16 dollars and 95 cents up to 78 dollars, the collection will be available beginning March 1 on Gap.com and GapKids stores in select countries including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Greater China, Hong Kong and Japan.

photo: via PR Newswire