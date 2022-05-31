Gap partners with Denim Library on pre-loved jean collection for Platinum Jubilee

Gap has revealed that it has partnered with the denim resale platform, Denim Library, on a collection of pre-loved denim.

Launching in time for the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, the line will include archive Gap denim and iconic pieces from the brand, including one-of-a-kind items and rare collectibles.

The collection, consisting of 100 vintage Gap pieces sourced by Denim Library, will be available to browse in-store at 120 Oxford Street, London, from June 2 to 5.

Separated into three divisions, pieces in the collection have been categorised either as ‘Common’, three to five years old, ‘Unique’, a collaboration item or one-of-a-kind, or ‘Rare’, over 10 years old and specially sourced.

While the American brand no longer operates standalone stores in the UK after it closed all of its brick-and-mortar locations during the height of the pandemic, it has continued to launch initiatives in the region and has returned to the British high street through Next, which established the rights to operate the label’s UK and EIRE operations in September 2021.

This new partnership with the Denim Library, which was founded by Claire John in 2021, marks another step forward for Gap’s presence in the region.

The freshly launched Denim Library has been designed as a designated denim space in the resale market, offering hand-picked edits of preloved designs and upcycled jeans, stocking the likes of Levi’s, Acne and Wrangler.