Gap partners with Harlem's Fashion Row once more for new denim collection

Gap has partnered with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) once more to create a new collaborative denim collection that reimagines the American retailer’s iconic styles.

The new capsule collection, which marks the next chapter of the six-year partnership between the two, includes 20 pieces that showcase the work of five designers of color: Daveed Baptiste of Daveed Baptiste, LaTouché of LaTouché, Igdaliah Pickering of IGDALYAH, Waina Chancy of Atelier Ndigo, and Nicole Benefield of Nicole Benefield Portfolio.

Each designer was tasked with r ecreating Gap denim into four new pieces, looking to the brand’s archive, while applying their own unique style and inspiration to their designs. “Denim has always been central to Gap’s place in culture,” said Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap brand, in a statement.

“This collection continues our legacy in denim by creating space for Black designers whose perspectives bring new meaning to one of fashion’s most iconic materials. It’s a reminder of why denim endures at Gap: it serves as a canvas for creativity, individuality, and self-expression.”

The accompanying campaign for the new collection, shot by Ghanaian-American director & photographer Joshua Kissi, focuses on the power of denim as a universal material that can be used as a medium for cultural storytelling. It tells the story behind the inspiration for each designer’s ideas.

“Denim evolves when new voices are given the opportunity to lead,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, in a statement. “What makes this collaboration with Gap successful is the ability for designers to authentically reinterpret an iconic brand, while Gap connects them with new audiences. The resulting collection is strong, globally relevant, and built to resonate across international markets; that’s when a partnership truly works.”

The new Gap x Harlem’s Row collection is now available for sale online at Gap.com and in selected Gap stores across the country, next to key international markets including Japan, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, and the UK.