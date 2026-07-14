Gap teams up with Hailey Bieber on a denim capsule

American retailer Gap has unveiled a limited-edition denim capsule collection with model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, reimagining Gap’s relaxed denim icons with her personal style.

Dubbed ‘The Hailey Jeans,’ the capsule features two relaxed fits, rooted in Bieber’s “laid-back approach to denim,” the Extra Baggy and ‘90s Low Rise Loose, inspired by two of her favourite vintage Gap jeans from the late 90s.

The silhouettes feature updated fit proportions, custom washes and ‘1996’ design details referencing Bieber’s birth year, alongside the model’s signature printed inside the pocket lining.

The 100 percent cotton rigid denim collection, priced at 70 pounds, spans six washes across both fits, and launches on July 17 exclusively online at Gap in the UK, North America, China, Japan and select international markets.

Gap ‘The Hailey Jeans’ campaign Credits: Gap

Jane Pattinson, senior vice president and global head of design at Gap, said in a statement: “Hailey understands denim in a very instinctive way, from proportion and fit to how it actually moves and wears on the body.

“Together, we built the collection around the relaxed silhouettes she naturally gravitates toward and the effortless way she styles them in her everyday wardrobe - refining everything from the washes and fabric to the understated ‘1996’ detailing throughout. The pieces feel effortless, personal and very true to both Hailey and Gap.”

Bieber also stars in a campaign inspired by 1996, produced by Bolded, OBB's branded content studio and longtime partner of the model, which blends nostalgia, minimalism and “a bit of cheeky humour”.

Still photography for the campaign was shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by fashion and image consultant Alastair McKimm, and showcases two fits of ‘The Hailey Jeans’ styled with classic Gap tees, in a nod to Gap’s iconic ’90s fashion imagery. The accompanying film, directed by Charlie Di Placido, includes the instantly recognisable 90s anthem ‘Linger’ by The Cranberries.

“Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid, so this came together very organically,” added Bieber. “1996 was the year I was born, and I get a lot of style inspiration from the ’90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim. We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic and personal.”