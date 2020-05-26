Gap teams with United Nations Foundation to support LGBTI equality

Gap Inc. is celebrating Pride Month this June through a partnership with the UN Foundation. This year will mark the fifth consecutive year the two parties have teamed for the cause.

The brands in the Gap portfolio will offer special Pride-themed online gift cards. Two dollars from each gift card will be donated to the UN Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal campaign, up to 10 thousand dollars. The company is on track to reach over 500 thousand dollars in donations since the beginning of its partnership.

UN Free & Equal is a global campaign aimed at achieving respect, recognition and acceptance for the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people around the world. Banana Republic will also make an additional donation of 60 thousand dollars to the cause.

“The LGBTQ community has shown us time and time again that love, pride, and hope will overcome fear and hate,” Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., said in a statement. “This resiliency reminds us how important it is to keep working for a world where everyone everywhere is able to live free from discrimination. We’re honored to continue the fight for equality and our support for UN Free & Equal.”