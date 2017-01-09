Gap testing new virtual dressing room app

London - Gap has unveiled a new augmented reality app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that allows customers to try on their favourite Gap styles without stepping foot in a store.

The new DressingRoom app lets customers virtually “try on" clothing through a smartphone, augmented reality experience. The shopper selects their favourite Gap piece they are interested in purchasing and then they select one of five body types featured to virtually try on the style to see how it fits. After a customer tries on a garment via the app, they are redirected to purchase the product online.

Gap’s VP of global strategy and business development Gil Krakowsky, explains: "Gap has been working on the fit of our products to better match the way customers are shaped instead of just looking at “fit model" sizes. One of our top priorities is continuing to improve our technical knowledge around how fabric stretch, drape and feel impact the sensation of fit.”

The DressingRoom app, created in collaboration with Avametric, a San Francisco-based app developer, and Google, is still in this pilot phase, however, the app will be available for users who have a Google Tango-enabled smartphone by the end of January.

Krakowsky added: “We know that consumer shopping behaviours continue to change at a rapid pace, while technology continues to change the way customers engage with brands, browse products, and shop. We want our customers to always be confident that the product they see will fit the way they expect.

"Technology gives customers incredible autonomy around the shopping experience and it's our responsibility to constantly explore new ways to make the shopping experience effortless and pursue solutions that will add value to the customer experience.”

Image: Gap website