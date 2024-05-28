Gap to sell viral shirtdress worn by Anne Hathaway on the red carpet

American retailer Gap has announced that a version of the custom viral white shirtdress worn by Anne Hathaway on the red carpet in Rome will be available for pre-order from May 28.

The custom dress was designed by Gap’s creative director Zac Posen and worn by the actress at a Bulgari event in Italy on May 20. The deconstructed dress reimagines the brand’s classic white shirt and takes inspiration from the iconic Audrey Hepburn film, ‘Roman Holiday’.

Anne Hathaway wears a custom Gap white shirt dress designed by Gap Inc.’s creative director Zac Posen at a Bulgari event in Rome, Italy Credits: Gap by Getty Images

Commenting on the design, Posen, who became Gap’s creative director in February, said in a statement: "Designing this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap's classic white shirt. By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket and adding feminine touches with darting at the waist, we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in ‘Roman Holiday’.

“It's a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion."

Following the viral social media reaction to the dress, Gap is releasing a poplin white shirtdress made from 100 percent organic cotton that will retail for 158 US dollars.

The pre-sale begins at noon ET / 9 am PT on May 28 at Gap.com with orders set to ship in July. It will only be available in "limited qualities," added Gap and sold in US sizes 00 to 16.