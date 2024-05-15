Gap unveils collaboration with Dôen

American retailer Gap has unveiled a limited-edition collection with Californian clothing label Dôen celebrating sisterhood launching on May 17.

Los Angeles-based Dôen, founded in 2016 by sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, has gained recognition for being worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez and is showcasing its feminine take across several of Gap’s iconic styles, including denim and khaki.

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap, said in a statement: “Gap partners with brands that champion originality and use fashion as a powerful form of self-expression.

“Our collaboration with Dôen celebrates a feminine aesthetic brought to life through some of our most-loved essentials. I can't wait to welcome Dôen fans to the Gap family to experience our product in a fresh new way.”

Gap x Dôen campaign starring Lily and Ruby Aldridge Credits: Gap x Dôen

The 51-piece collection merges Gap and Dôen’s most-loved essentials and Californian classics across women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories and includes matching sets, dresses, denim, loungewear, and accessories featuring floral prints, eyelets, and flowy silhouettes.

The collection also has shared styles and prints for matching moments in kid, toddler, and baby sizing. Prices will range from 19.95 to 158 US dollars.

Gap x Dôen kids campaign Credits: Gap x Dôen

Commenting on the collaboration, Katherine Kleveland, co-founder and chief creative officer of Dôen, added: “It’s been a dream to watch our collections, so rooted in nostalgia and femininity, reimagined through the classic Gap lens.

“As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.”

The Gap x Dôen collection will be available globally from May 17 via Gap’s website and at selected stores.

Gap x Dôen campaign starring Lily Aldridge Credits: Gap x Dôen

Gap x Dôen kids campaign Credits: Gap x Dôen