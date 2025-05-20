Garments of Princess Diana to be auctioned

Los Angeles (dpa) - A bright red ski suit, an elegant evening gown, a pink hat: numerous gowns and other memorabilia belonging to Princess Diana (1961-1997) are to be auctioned in Beverly Hills, California, at the end of June. Highlights of the auction include a cream-coloured evening gown by designer Catherine Walker from 1986 (estimated price 200,000 to 300,000 dollars) and a floral dress from the fashion house Bellville Sassoon from 1988 (estimated price up to 200,000 dollars).

Ski suit and evening gown

A scarlet ski suit from the Princess’s wardrobe is estimated by the auction house Julien's at 30,000 to 50,000 dollars. Among the fashion pieces is also a pink hat by designer John Boyd, which Diana wore on her honeymoon after her wedding in 1981. A sketch of the iconic wedding dress, designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, is also up for auction, along with fabric samples.

Royal memorabilia

More than 300 items of memorabilia are to be auctioned in Beverly Hills on June 26, including personal items belonging to the British Royal Family. An antique bracelet made of diamonds, pearls and gemstones, which once belonged to Princess Margaret (1930-2002), has an estimated value of up to 100,000 dollars.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Diana's memorabilia will go to charitable causes. The mother of British Princes William and Harry died in a car accident in Paris on the night of August 31, 1997 at the age of 36. (DPA)