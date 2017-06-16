Gary James McQueen to continue family legacy

Gary James McQueen, the nephew of the late Lee McQueen, is launching his own made-to-order silk printed scarves line, with his debut collection paying tribute to his uncle.

His inaugural collection will debut as part of the British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show in Liverpool next month, where the collection of made-to-order scarves will be showcased alongside an artistic installation featuring his iconic Chrome Skull artwork.

“My debut collection is dedicated to Lee. It’s the story of life death and rebirth, my take on the cycle of creative energy – hence what I’ve learned from Lee and taken forward for my brand,” McQueen tells Caryn Franklin in an exclusive interview published in i-D. “There are three different scarves and each scarf has an element of something that Lee loved or feared.”

McQueen added: “Life is represented by birds because Lee loved birds. The second design is death and references the ivory trade in the Victorian era. It’s a homage to endangered species. The terrible treatment of wild animals was something that was very close to Lee’s heart.

“The final story of rebirth, has a campaign image that references an entity from another sphere with an octahedron shape like a portal as part of its body. The print of the scarf is bodies that look as if they are floating in the void. Maybe the feeling is melancholic.”

Lee McQueen’s nephew launching a scarf collection

McQueen was first introduced to the fashion industry by his late uncle, who mentored and inspired him, and he also worked alongside him as head textile designer for Alexander McQueen men’s ready-to-wear in 2005, experimenting with artwork and applying it to clothing to develop niche optical-illusion textile designs.

In the interview, McQueen also reveals the pressures he saw Lee under has shaped the way he now works adding: “I’d like to grow the business slowly that’s why my scarves are made-to-order. It’s slow fashion. I saw the pressure that Lee was under and it’s not for me.”

As well as showcasing his designs at the British Style Collective, McQueen will also be talking about his career and revealing the inspiration behind his new collection in conversation with Caryn Franklin on July 8 and 9 at St George’s Hall in Liverpool.

Images: courtesy of Gary James McQueen