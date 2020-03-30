Gaultier postponing Sacai couture collection

With the couture shows now cancelled, Jean Paul Gaultier has had to delay Sacai designer Chitose Abe guest designing his next collection. Abe will now unveil her collection for Gaultier next January during the planned next couture season.

Couture Week was one of several Fashion Week's to be cancelled thanks to coronavirus, in addition to Paris Men's, London Men's, Milan Men's, and New York's resort collections. Shanghai Fashion Week, currently taking place, opted for a digital format via Alibaba's TMall rather than cancelling

“Even though our new haute couture concept will see the light of day only in January 2021, our teams, Chitose Abe and Jean Paul Gaultier are as committed to it as ever,” the house said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us like all the other couture houses, but we are confident that the success of Jean Paul Gaultier’s last couture collection in January will help us traverse this difficult year.”

Last January, Gaultier shocked the industry by announcing his haute couture show that season would be his last, but rather than going into full retirement, he will now be inviting guest designers to design his couture collections every season. Abe's take on Gaultier's line is highly anticipated, particularly given her high-fashion streetwear vibes that will put a new take on his storied couture line.