Gemma Sheppard teams up with Melanie Davis for QVC UK

TV fashion stylist Gemma Sheppard, from Channel 5’s ‘10 Years Younger in 10 Days,’ has teamed up with Pamplemousse and Body Frock founder Melanie Davis, to launch her debut fashion and lifestyle label ‘Out Of Office,’ exclusively available from QVC UK.

‘Out Of Office' is an affordable luxe mix-and-match collection featuring 34 timeless wardrobe essentials, described by Sheppard as “every wardrobe’s best friend,” and includes cashmere and wool pieces from sweaters to trousers, as well as cable-stitch statement pieces and soft coordinates in soft muted tones.

Image: Out Of Office/QVC UK

The collection aims to reflect Sheppard and Davis’s passion for “timeless, effortless, and luxurious style,” and focuses on ready-to-wear wardrobe staples in an earthy colour palette of tan, cream, aubergine, black and grey, alongside injections of blue in varying shades.

Commenting on the debut range, Sheppard said in a statement: “When you look good, you feel good, which makes ‘Out Of Office’ your ultimate fashion armour. A well-curated selection of superb quality clothes not only simplifies the daily dressing process but brings you confidence knowing that you look and feel your very best in everything you wear.”

‘Out Of Office’ is available at QVC UK, with prices starting from 28.99 pounds, and in sizes XS to 3XL.