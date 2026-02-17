GEMS education and London College of Fashion form strategic partnership to expand fashion education

GEMS Education has entered into a strategic partnership with the London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London (UAL) to enhance access to specialist fashion education and professional pathways for students in the Middle East and beyond.

Under the collaboration, GEMS Education will work with LCF to develop expanded opportunities in fashion design, business and related creative disciplines. The agreement aims to provide broader access to industry-aligned curricula, mentoring, skills development and international education pathways for students aspiring to careers in the global fashion sector.

Representatives from both institutions said the partnership reflects shared goals of fostering creative talent and strengthening links between secondary, further and higher education. The initiative is expected to support student readiness for fashion careers and deepen exposure to international creative standards.

Financial details of the agreement, specific programme offerings and launch timelines were not disclosed in the announcement. Further information about the partnership and its educational initiatives is expected to be provided by GEMS Education and London College of Fashion in the coming months.