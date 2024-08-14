Gen Z to spend 4.3 billion pounds on back-to-school essentials

New data from UNiDAYS, the Gen Z affinity network, has revealed that Gen Z consumers in the UK are projected to spend an average of 1,600 pounds per person on back-to-school items, such as fashion, beauty and technology.

In the ‘Back to Campus Deep-dive Student Insight Report,’ which surveyed 8,000 UK students in May, UNiDAYS found that Gen Z consumers will spend 1.5 billion pounds on fashion, including sneakers, womenswear, streetwear, and accessories.

This will be closely followed by 1.1 billion pounds on beauty, with students projected to spend an average of 1,118 pounds per person stocking up on self-care items such as bodycare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance.

The report also added that freshers are more likely to opt for clothing and beauty boxes than those in years two and above.

Derek Morrison, managing director of retail marketplace at UNiDAYS, said in a statement: "Preparing for the upcoming semester is a significant undertaking. As the first student loan payments arrive, Gen Z will be replenishing their school supplies, groceries, fashion, beauty products, and crucial tech items.

“This is a pivotal moment for brands to engage with Gen Z, particularly freshers who are projected to spend more than any other year group, with an average expenditure forecast of over 2,500 pounds per student."

Morrison added: "Gen Z is willing to spend on what they deem most important—but that doesn’t mean brands can’t give them a helping hand by meeting them at their passion points going into the new academic year. Offering a student discount, for example, would further influence students to make a back-to-school purchase.”